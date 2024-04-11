Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 4.3 %

USB stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.