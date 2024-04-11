Cedrus LLC Has $307,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cedrus LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,517. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.