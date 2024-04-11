Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,863 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,908. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.