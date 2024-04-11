Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $441.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,281,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,654,762. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.58 and its 200 day moving average is $404.70.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.