PFS Partners LLC Sells 72 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PFS Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.5% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $441.32. 18,849,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,654,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.