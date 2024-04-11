Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.33.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.77. 1,222,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,217,165. The company has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

