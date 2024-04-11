Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $216.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.86.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

