Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.00. The company had a trading volume of 102,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.22. The firm has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $231.69.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.86.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

