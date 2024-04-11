Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $487.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $218.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.