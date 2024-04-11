Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.22. 640,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,708,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

