Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $14.10

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $14.50. Guild shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 1,950 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Guild Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $866.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Guild had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Guild by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Guild in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Guild in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

