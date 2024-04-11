Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $618.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $599.12 and its 200-day moving average is $502.81. The company has a market cap of $267.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.42.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

