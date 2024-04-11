Aspiriant LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 54,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 175,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

