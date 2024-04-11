Aspiriant LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 54,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 175,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.52.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
