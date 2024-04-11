GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

