GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Bank of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 168,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $289.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

