G&S Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 75,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 172,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.05. 5,276,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,930,884. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

