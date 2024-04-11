G&S Capital LLC Has $552,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,244,088. The company has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.