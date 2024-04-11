ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $135.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.88. 1,138,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,143. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

