Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 246.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 901,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,288 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $180,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $200.57. 11,976,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,073,629. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

