Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $190,865,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.53.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,315. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of -134.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

