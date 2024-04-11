Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $516.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $512.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

