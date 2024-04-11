Albion Financial Group UT Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

