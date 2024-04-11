iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $516.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $512.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

