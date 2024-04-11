Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ META opened at $519.83 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $531.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,719.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,719.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,479,131 shares of company stock valued at $698,997,261 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.88.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

