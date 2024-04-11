Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,266 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,256 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,095,000 after purchasing an additional 429,985 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,002,000 after acquiring an additional 194,898 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MDYG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,262. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.