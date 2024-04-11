Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $760,515.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $760,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $863,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.82. 357,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

