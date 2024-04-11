Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1,285.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $195.72. 695,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

