Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.87. 53,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,507. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

