513 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $409.44. The company had a trading volume of 765,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.08.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

