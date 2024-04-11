Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 383 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $667.94. 7,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $438.59 and a 12 month high of $704.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $636.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.12.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

