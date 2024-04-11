The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 180,674 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock opened at $398.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.80. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. HSBC upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

