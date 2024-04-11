The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,796 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 41,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,258,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.07.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.