Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.