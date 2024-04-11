Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.89.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

