YUSD Stablecoin Price Down 0% This Week (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $217.03 million and $26.85 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99498903 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

