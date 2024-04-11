Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 103 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 45.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $979.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $954.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $777.89. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.