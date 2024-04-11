Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,823 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

