Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $78.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.