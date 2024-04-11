General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.85 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

