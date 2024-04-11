Aspiriant LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

