Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $314,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $504.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.75. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

