ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 3.2%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 329,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,990,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

