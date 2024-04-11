Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 409,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,073,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
