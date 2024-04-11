Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 409,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,073,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Aegon Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

About Aegon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon by 580.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aegon by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.