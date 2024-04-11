Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Down 2.5%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.35. 2,751,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 17,430,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCS

Barclays Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.2671 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 9.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.