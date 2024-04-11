Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.6% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after buying an additional 771,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $441.32. 18,849,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,654,762. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

