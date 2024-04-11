Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VSS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.88. 62,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

