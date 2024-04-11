Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $373.37

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $373.37 and last traded at $376.43, with a volume of 16969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $379.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $627.80.

Get Cable One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cable One

Cable One Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.23.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cable One by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.