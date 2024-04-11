Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 23,599 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 171,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,313. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

