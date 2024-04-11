Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a growth of 256.4% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 1.5 %
Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 182,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,109. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
