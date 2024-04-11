Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a growth of 256.4% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 182,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,109. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

