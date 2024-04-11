Aspiriant LLC Sells 787 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,898,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

